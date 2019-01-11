Lightning's Brayden Point: Leads late scoring outburst
Point recorded two goals and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes. One goal and the assist came on the power play.
Nobody on the Lightning had a single point in the first 51:56 of game time, yet Point still ended up with three by the end of the night. Tampa Bay beat Petr Mrazek twice with the extra man, then Point sealed the win with an empty-netter. With 28 goals and 60 points through 44 games, Point's giving owners all they could have hoped for from the 22-year-old center.
