Point provided two goals and an assist in the Lightning's 4-2 win against St. Louis on Saturday.
Point's second goal was scored during a Tampa Bay power play. The 26-year-old is on a three-game point streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last 10 contests. He has 25 goals and 45 points in 41 games this season.
