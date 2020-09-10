Point (undisclosed) left Wednesday's Game 2 against the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Point suffered the injury, but the star center was only able to take two shifts during the second period. He was accompanied by the training staff down the tunnel shortly after his second shift with 15:00 to play in the second. In his absence, Cedric Paquette has moved up to the top-nine forward group.