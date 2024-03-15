Point scored three goals and added three assists in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

It was an otherworldly game for Point, who tied Doug Crossman (1992; three goals and three assists) and Nikita Kucherov (2023; two goals, four assists) for the most points in a single game in franchise history. Point has put up points in 11 of his last 12 games; it includes 19 points (11 goals, eight assists). He is up to 36 goals, which thrusts him into the top-10 NHL snipers, and his 73 points put him in the top-20 overall. Congratulations -- Point may have won your fantasy week for you with this performance.