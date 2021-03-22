Point tallied an empty-net goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over Florida.
Ondrej Palat passed up a shot at the empty net and fed Point for the easy tally instead, resulting in Point's sixth goal in the last seven games. Point has added a pair of assists during that stretch and is now tied with Steven Stamkos for second on the team with 30 points on the year.
