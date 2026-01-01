Point scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Point has two goals and two assists over his last five games. It's not quite the heater he was on earlier in December, but he's getting back to being steady on offense after a poor November ended with an undisclosed injury that cost him seven contests. For the season, Point is at seven goals, 15 assists, 69 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 32 appearances, putting him at risk of finishing under a point-per-game pace for the first time since 2021-22.