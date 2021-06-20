Point collected a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.

Point made it seven consecutive games with a goal, beating Semyon Varlamov with a wrist shot from the high slot to get the Lightning on the board 3:45 into the third period. What's made Point's streak all the more more impressive is that's done so on just 18 shots on goal, good for a blistering 38.9 shooting percentage. He has produced a a league-leading 12 goals in 15 playoff games overall.