Lightning's Brayden Point: Lights lamp on power play

Point scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's win over the Jets.

Point was planted in the slot when he received a pass from Nikita Kucherov and rocketed it past Connor Hellebuyck for insurance in the third period. The 22-year-old continues to dominate the stat sheet with 37 goals and 81 points in 65 games. He'll get paid like a star this summer, too, when he hits restricted free agency.