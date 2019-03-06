Lightning's Brayden Point: Lights lamp on power play
Point scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's win over the Jets.
Point was planted in the slot when he received a pass from Nikita Kucherov and rocketed it past Connor Hellebuyck for insurance in the third period. The 22-year-old continues to dominate the stat sheet with 37 goals and 81 points in 65 games. He'll get paid like a star this summer, too, when he hits restricted free agency.
