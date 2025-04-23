Point scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

Point got the Lightning back within three goals at 13:04 of the second period, but a comeback never materialized. The center's offense was a bit unsteady late in the season -- he earned four goals and five assists over the last nine regular-season games, but three of those outings were multi-point efforts. The 29-year-old totaled 42 goals, 40 assists, 189 shots on net and a plus-17 rating over 77 regular-season contests, so he should be heavily involved in the scoring for the Lightning in the playoffs.