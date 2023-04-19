Point potted two power-play goals in Tuesday's 7-3 Game 1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Point scored twice in his final appearance of the regular season to top the 50-goal mark, and he added another two goals in the postseason opener. His first tally gave the Lightning a 4-2 lead and later proved to be the game-winner, then his second beat the second-period buzzer at the 19:58 mark and chased Ilya Samsonov.