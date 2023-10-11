Point picked up three assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Point recorded helpers on a pair of Nick Paul power-play goals in the third period before adding a third assist on Nikita Kucherov's empty-netter. After tallying career highs in goals (51) and points (95) last year, the 27-year-old Point seems to be picking up where he left off to start the 2023-24 campaign. He should be a high-end fantasy option again this season while centering Kucherov and Steven Stamkos on Tampa Bay's top line.