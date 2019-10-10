Lightning's Brayden Point: Making season debut Thursday
Point (hip) will make his season debut Thursday in Toronto, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Point's finally ready to take the ice for the first time since inking a three-year, $20.25 million extension in the offseason. Coming off a 92-point campaign, Point should be immediately activated in all formats.
