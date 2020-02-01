Lightning's Brayden Point: Manages assist Friday
Point posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Point's goal drought reached nine games, but he's helped out five times over his last four outings. The 23-year-old is unlikely to replicate last year's 41-goal, 92-point output, but he's up to 45 points, 103 shots and a plus-18 rating in 48 contests in 2019-20.
