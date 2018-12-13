Lightning's Brayden Point: More valuable than Stamkos
Point sits tied for fifth in the NHL in points (41) and is in a four-way tie for second in goals with 21.
Point has become the second-best offensive option in Tampa behind Nikita Kucherov and ahead of Steven Stamkos. His growth this season is setting him up for an RFA windfall this offseason. And with William Nylander in Toronto scoring almost $7 million a season, Point is primed to blow that tally out of the arena.
