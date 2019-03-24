Lightning's Brayden Point: Moves into fifth on NHL goal list
Point scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Blues.
What a season. Point sits with 40 goals and 90 points in 74 games. The 40 goals put him fifth in the NHL; the 90 points, ninth. Point is a restricted free agent this offseason and this dominant two-way pivot is in line for a big raise.
