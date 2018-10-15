Lightning's Brayden Point: Moves to top line
Point scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 8-2 romp over the Blue Jackets.
Coach Jon Cooper juggled the lines to try to kickstart the offence and it resulted in an offensive outburst. Point as moved up to play with Steven Stamkos. It this sticks, he could just deliver career numbers.
