Lightning's Brayden Point: Nabs assist in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Point picked up an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.
After putting up four points (one goal, three assists) in his first two games, Point has just two points (one goal, one assist) in his last five games. Sure, the Bolts are off to a slow start, but Point will be fine. He has averaged 46 goals over the last three years.
