Point scored a goal Monday in Canada's 5-3 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
It was his first goal of the tournament. Point followed Connor McDavid and Travis Sanheim on the rush, and he jammed the rebound past Kevin Lankinen to put Canada up 3-0 in the first frame. Point, who plays on a line with superstar Nikita Kucherov in Tampa Bay, has been playing alongside another superstar in McDavid at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
