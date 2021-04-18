Point tallied a goal and an assist with four shots Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Panthers. He also won 12 of 16 faceoffs (75.0 percent).

Point got the Lightning on the board with 6:20 left in the opening period, deflecting a point shot to make it a 2-1 game. He later set up Mathieu Joseph's goal early in the third period. The 24-year-old point has four points in his last three games and is up to 18 goals and 19 assists for the season.