Lightning's Brayden Point: Name fits him well
Point sealed the overtime win Monday, sinking host Anaheim by a 2-1 margin.
Point received a perfect outlet pass from Nikita Kucherov and then he virtually juked John Gibson out of his skates upon delivering a beautiful backhand deposit -- already his 23rd goal of the season.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Points extend streak to five games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Snags two helpers•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: More valuable than Stamkos•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Keeps rolling against Devils•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores only goal in defeat•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Posts three points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...