Lightning's Brayden Point: Needs to be better
Point has no points in the first two games of Tampa's first-round series against Columbus.
He had 92 points, including 41 goals, in a breakout season. But like teammates Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, Point's offense has dried up -- the guy has just two shots. He does have five penalty minutes, if that's a category your postseason league counts. Point needs to do better.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Preparing for playoffs•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Evidently resting Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Notches one of each•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Moves into fifth on NHL goal list•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Now one goal from 40•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: First multi-point game in last 10•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...