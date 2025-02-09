Point scored a goal in a 6-3 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Point has two goals, two assists and nine shots in his last two games. Saturday's snipe was his 30th goal of the season, which puts him top-five in the NHL. Point has been a top-10 NHL sniper a few times and a top-five guy once (2022-23). He's converting on 23.6 percent of his shots this season, which is above his career 18.8 percent. But Point has delivered on more than 20 percent of his shots in each of his last three seasons, so this uptick seems real.