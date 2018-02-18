Point's power-play goal Saturday in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey was his 50th point of the season.

Point's magical season continues. His point streak now stands at four games and four points (one goal, three assists) and he sits with 50 on the season. This second-year player has become an important fantasy asset and at 22, his future is very bright.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories