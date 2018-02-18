Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets 50th point in sophomore season
Point's power-play goal Saturday in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey was his 50th point of the season.
Point's magical season continues. His point streak now stands at four games and four points (one goal, three assists) and he sits with 50 on the season. This second-year player has become an important fantasy asset and at 22, his future is very bright.
