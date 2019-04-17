Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets dazzling goal in Game 4 loss
Point scored a beautiful goal in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He was promoted to the top line between Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos for a short time while Anthony Cirelli recovered from a hard hit. Point drove the net from the left wing dot and snapped a savvy backhander shelf over Sergei Bobrovsky's blocker shoulder. But it was his only goal and point in a disappointing first-round loss. Point's new contract will be Tampa's top priority effective immediately. And he'll get a hefty raise after potting 41 goals and 92 points on the last year of his entry-level deal.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Needs to be better•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Preparing for playoffs•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Evidently resting Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Notches one of each•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Moves into fifth on NHL goal list•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Now one goal from 40•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...