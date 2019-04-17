Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets dazzling goal in Game 4 loss

Point scored a beautiful goal in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

He was promoted to the top line between Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos for a short time while Anthony Cirelli recovered from a hard hit. Point drove the net from the left wing dot and snapped a savvy backhander shelf over Sergei Bobrovsky's blocker shoulder. But it was his only goal and point in a disappointing first-round loss. Point's new contract will be Tampa's top priority effective immediately. And he'll get a hefty raise after potting 41 goals and 92 points on the last year of his entry-level deal.