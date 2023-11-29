Point scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Point had the Lightning's lone tally, giving them some life in the second period. The 27-year-old has been quite good lately with six goals and six helpers over his last seven appearances. For the season, the center is at 12 goals, 30 points, 67 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 23 contests while seeing big minutes on the first line and first power-play unit.