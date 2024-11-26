Point scored a power-play goal in Monday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.
Point found the back of the net midway through the second period following set-ups from Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel, and by the time he scored, the Lightning were already up 6-1. Point has been productive since returning to the lineup following a lower-body injury that sidelined him for four games between Nov. 5 and Nov. 16, notching four goals, including two on the power play, in his last four appearances.
