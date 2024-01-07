Point scored twice in 7-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.

Point gave the Bolts a 1-0 lead just 21 seconds into the contest, finishing off Nikita Kucherov's pass from behind the net. And then he took a pass from Kucherov in the low slot and wired it past Linus Ullmark late in the second to cut the lead to 4-3. Point's quiet streak may be over. He now has four points, including three goals, in his last four games.