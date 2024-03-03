Point scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout win over Montreal on Saturday.
Point's goal was his 250th in the NHL. He extended his point streak to nine games (seven goals, four assists), and he also has 34 shots and three power-play goals in that span. Consistency is the name of the game at this point in the season, and Point is one of the best.
