Point scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Columbus.

Point pushed it to 5-2 on the power play at 12:22 with a backhand in the slot. He scored in his ninth straight home game, extending his Lightning record and tying Oilers center Connor McDavid for the longest streak in the NHL this season. Since December 21, Point has a point in seven of his last eight games total, and has put up nine points, including seven goals, in that span. His 23 goals on the season have him in a three-way tie with Timo Meier and Cole Caufield for 12th in the NHL.