Play

Lightning's Brayden Point: Not close on new contract

According to his agent, Gerry Johansson, Point and Tampa Bay are "a ways apart right now" and "not that close" to agreeing to terms on a new contract, Sportnet's Luke Fox reports.

The Lightning currently have a little less than $8.5 million in remaining cap space, and if he's going to sign a long-term deal, Point likely won't settle for any less than the $10.893 million annual wage Mitch Marner recently agreed to when signing a new six-year contract with the Maple Leafs. In other words, if the Lightning aren't willing to sign Point to a short-term bridge deal, they'll have to trade away some salary in order to make a long-term contract with the 23-year-old pivot work. Right now, it appears that Point could, at a minimum, miss the beginning of the regular season, so fantasy owners will want to take that possibility into account if he remains unsigned prior to their drafts.

More News
Our Latest Stories