Lightning's Brayden Point: Not close on new contract

According to his agent, Gerry Johansson, Point and Tampa Bay are "a ways apart right now" and "not that close" to agreeing to terms on a new contract, Sportnet's Luke Fox reports.

The Lightning currently have a little less than $8.5 million in remaining cap space, and if he's going to sign a long-term deal, Point likely won't settle for any less than the $10.893 million annual wage Mitch Marner recently agreed to when signing a new six-year contract with the Maple Leafs. In other words, if the Lightning aren't willing to sign Point to a short-term bridge deal, they'll have to trade away some salary in order to make a long-term contract with the 23-year-old pivot work. Right now, it appears that Point could, at a minimum, miss the beginning of the regular season, so fantasy owners will want to take that possibility into account if he remains unsigned prior to their drafts.