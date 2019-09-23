Lightning's Brayden Point: Not expected to play Opening Night

Point is recovering from offseason hip surgery and is not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season on Oct. 3, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Point's offseason surgery was kept pretty quiet as the main focus was getting him a new contract before the start of the regular season. For now, it sounds like he'll be ready to come back by late October but could still miss around 10 games if that's the case. A better view of his timeline should be available after preseason wraps up.