Lightning's Brayden Point: Not expected to play Opening Night
Point is recovering from offseason hip surgery and is not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season on Oct. 3, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Point's offseason surgery was kept pretty quiet as the main focus was getting him a new contract before the start of the regular season. For now, it sounds like he'll be ready to come back by late October but could still miss around 10 games if that's the case. A better view of his timeline should be available after preseason wraps up.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Lands three-year deal•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Contract talks progressing•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Not close on new contract•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Doesn't report to camp•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Qualified by team•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets dazzling goal in Game 4 loss•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.