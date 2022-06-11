Point (leg) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play in Saturday's Game 6 versus the Rangers.

Point has been inching closer to a return for much of the Eastern Conference Finals, but he'll need at least a couple more days to be ready. With Point still out, Riley Nash should remain in the lineup for the Lightning. Point was reportedly a game-time decision Saturday, so he may be able to go in Game 7 on Tuesday if the Rangers win or in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals if the Lightning advance.