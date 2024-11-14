Point (lower body) will not play Thursday at home versus Winnipeg, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
This will be the third straight game that Point will be forced to miss. The 28-year-old has eight goals and 13 points in 12 games this season and is coming off back-to-back 90 point seasons. Point could return Saturday versus New Jersey.
