Point (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Islanders, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

This is terrible news for the Lightning after Point departed Game 4 on Sunday midway through the third period and didn't return. The bright side is that Tampa is up 3-1 in the series, so there's a chance they're being extra cautious with the star center. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, so poolies interested in Point will want to keep a watchful eye on his status in the coming days.