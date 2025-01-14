Point missed a team meeting and won't play Tuesday versus the Bruins, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This is likely to be a one-game absence for Point as head coach Jon Cooper sends a message on accountability. Jack Finley is projected to play, while Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul figure to receive a larger share of ice time in Point's absence.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets 600th NHL point•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Tied for second in NHL goal chase•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Adds power-play helper•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Picks up assist•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Goal, two helpers in win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Point streak reaches eight games•