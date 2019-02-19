Lightning's Brayden Point: Not playing Tuesday
Point will not play Tuesday against the Flyers after missing a team meeting, Caley Chelios of FOX Sports reports.
This is surprising news, and a huge hit to fantasy owners. The 22-year-old is one of the top scorers in the NHL, as he has 35 goals and 78 points in 59 games. One assumes this will be a one-game punishment, but obviously you will want to make sure everything is cool before Thursday's game with the Sabres.
