Point (lower body) has not been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Predators, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Jon Cooper was hopeful the star center would be back in the lineup after just a one-game absence. Given that optimism, it's safe to assume Point's injury is not overly serious, though the Lightning will likely not risk anything with him since they've already clinched a playoff spot.
