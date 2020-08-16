Point scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus in Game 3. He also won eight of 12 (66.7 percent) faceoffs.

Point knocked home a Ryan McDonagh rebound to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead with 5:44 left in the second period. The 24-year-old is off to a terrific start to the postseason, reaching the scoresheet in all six games and racking up four goals and three assists. He's also added 22 shots and eight PIM.