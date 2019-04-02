Lightning's Brayden Point: Notches one of each

Point scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Senators.

Point had two pointless games leading up to this contest, but that clearly doesn't last long in his world. He notched an assist on Yanni Gourde's opening score and added the eventual game-winner in the second period. The 23-year-old is up to 41 goals and 92 points on the season.

