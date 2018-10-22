Lightning's Brayden Point: Notches three points
Point dished out two assists -- including one on the power play -- and scored a goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over Chicago.
Point scored all three of his points during an electric second period where the Lightning drilled Cam Ward with 33 shots on goal. The 22-year-old forward already has five goals and eight points in seven games this season.
