Lightning's Brayden Point: Notches two helpers in win
Point posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Point assisted on both of Steven Stamkos' goals in the game. The Calgary native has 44 points (18 goals, 26 helpers), 100 shots on goal and a plus-16 rating through 47 contests this season. Point is locked in as Tampa's top-line center, flanked by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov to form one of the league's most potent scoring trios.
