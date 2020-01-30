Lightning's Brayden Point: Notches two helpers in win

Point posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Point assisted on both of Steven Stamkos' goals in the game. The Calgary native has 44 points (18 goals, 26 helpers), 100 shots on goal and a plus-16 rating through 47 contests this season. Point is locked in as Tampa's top-line center, flanked by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov to form one of the league's most potent scoring trios.