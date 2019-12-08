Lightning's Brayden Point: Off last season's pace
Point was held without a point in Tampa's 7-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.
He can't score all the time and besides, there were lots of Bolts playing inspired hockey Saturday. Point has 21 points in 25 games. His pace is nowhere near last season's, but he's still a strong fantasy contributor.
