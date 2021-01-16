Point recorded an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Point collected the secondary helper on Steven Stamkos' insurance tally late in the third period. The assist gives Point a goal and two helpers through the first two games of the year. The star center has added nine shots and a plus-3 rating, and he's shown no trouble adjusting to Stamkos occupying the right wing that Nikita Kucherov (hip) played on last year.