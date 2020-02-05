Lightning's Brayden Point: On four-game point streak
Point had a goal and an assist with two shots in a 4-2 win over Vegas on Tuesday.
Point opened the scoring with his 19th goal of the season midway through the first period and drew the primary assist on Steven Stamkos' game-winner in the third. Point has hit the scoresheet in each of the last four games (one goal, five assists) and has 48 points in 50 games on the season. He may not approach his 92 points of a year ago, but a 75 or 80-point campaign is still a distinct possibility.
