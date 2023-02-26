Point collected a goal and an assist in the Lightning's 3-0 win over Detroit on Saturday.
Point opened the scoring at 9:04 of the first period. He's up to 35 markers and 67 points in 58 games in 2022-23. Point is on a three-game goal-scoring streak, providing three goals and seven points over that span.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Big night not enough•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Collects helper Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Five-game, 10-point streak•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores twice in OT loss•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Five points in last two games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Team-leading 28th goal•