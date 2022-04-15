Point was held off the score sheet Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks, and has just one assist in his last six games.
It's in sharp contrast to his previous six game streak (four goals, five assists). Point still has 43 face-off wins, 12 hits and 14 shots, but this micro drought comes at a tough time for fantasy managers.
