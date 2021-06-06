Point registered a goal and an assist with three shots in a 6-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 4 on Saturday.

Point received a perfect Ondrej Palat setup on the doorstep for an easy tap-in, breaking a scoreless tie with 5:36 left in the first period. It was Point's team-leading seventh goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, putting him one behind league leader Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado. Point also picked up an assist on Steven Stamkos' power-play goal in the second period, which squared the game at 2-2. He now has 11 points and 25 shots through 10 playoff outings.