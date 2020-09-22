Point scored a power-play goal on his only shot of the game Monday in a 3-2 win over Dallas in Game 2.

Point made his lone shot on goal count, burying a one-timer from the slot to open the scoring midway through the first period. The goal was the first of three in a four-minute stretch for the Lightning. Point was minus-3 and failed to find the scoresheet in Tampa Bay's Game 1 loss, so it was good to see him provide a meaningful response early in Game 2. He now has 10 goals and 26 points in 18 playoff games.