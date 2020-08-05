Point scored a goal on three shots and had four PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 round-robin win over Boston.

Point got things rolling for Tampa Bay when he knocked home a rebound on the doorstep to clean up a 3-on-2 rush. He also went 8-for-15 (53.3 percent) in the faceoff circle. Point had a breakthrough 92-point campaign in 2018-19 before dropping to 64 points in 66 games this season. If he can find that past level of productivity again, he could be a playoff-winner for fantasy owners.