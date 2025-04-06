Point scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.
Point's four-game point streak ended Thursday versus the Senators, but he was right back on the scoresheet Saturday. He has seven goals and three assists over his last eight contests as he continues to push toward the fourth 40-goal campaign of his career. He's at 39 tallies, 76 points, 180 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 71 appearances so far, and the Lightning have six games left on the docket, giving Point plenty of time to keep the offense rolling.
